Wealth Architects LLC Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.40 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.