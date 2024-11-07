Wealth Architects LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

