Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.
MFA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 4,867.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
