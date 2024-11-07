Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently:

11/1/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

HOOD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 9,725,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,685,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $112,281,632. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 146.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,161,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 690,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 62.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

