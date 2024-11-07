Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.26 Per Share

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.0 %

WEYS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 10.04%.

In related news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,475. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $102,351. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

