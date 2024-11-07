What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for INSP FY2024 Earnings?

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $211.63 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

