What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FIS Q1 Earnings?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NYSE FIS opened at $86.41 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

