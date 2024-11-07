What is William Blair’s Forecast for EverQuote Q4 Earnings?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of EVER opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.01%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $431,011. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

