White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,900.71 and last traded at $1,880.30, with a volume of 2422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,885.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,782.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,769.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.