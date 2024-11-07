White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,900.71 and last traded at $1,880.30, with a volume of 2422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,885.69.
White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,782.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,769.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.