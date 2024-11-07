White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,900.71 and last traded at $1,880.30, with a volume of 2422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,885.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,782.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,769.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

