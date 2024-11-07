Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 3.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $54,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.36. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

