William Blair Boosts Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

SLP stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $618.56 million, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

