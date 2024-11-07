Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.140–0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.6 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.14) – $0.89 EPS.

Shares of WOLF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,659,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,318. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

