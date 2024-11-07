Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.14) – $0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $160 – 200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.69 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -1.140–0.890 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 10,659,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,318. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

