Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $228.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average is $230.75. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.54 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.