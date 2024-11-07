Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
SPLV opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
