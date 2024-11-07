WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 250 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

