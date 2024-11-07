WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $192.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

