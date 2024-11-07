WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 727 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.72.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $201.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

