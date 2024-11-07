WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $312,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $4,244,000. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 146,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

