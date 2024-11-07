WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of IWO opened at $305.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.46 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.29. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

