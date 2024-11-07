WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,897 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XN LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Salesforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $306.90 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.84 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,349.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,973 shares of company stock worth $42,672,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.