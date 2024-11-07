WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of MLI opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,860 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.