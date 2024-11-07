WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 94,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $124.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

