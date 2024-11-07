WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 46,233 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

FIS opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

