WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $260,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

