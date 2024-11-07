Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Workiva by 23.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
