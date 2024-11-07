Wrapped Matic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.30 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 181,811,563 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 185,423,329.96123427. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.32250663 USD and is up 8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3369 active market(s) with $22,114,265.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

