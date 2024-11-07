W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Dividend DeclarationW&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) recently released its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2024, as well as declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2

*

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

