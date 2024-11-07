Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xometry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $6,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

