York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as high as $33.19. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 24,762 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

