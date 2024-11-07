Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $4,172,740 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

