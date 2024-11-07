Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 3250811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

