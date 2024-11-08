10,554 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 586,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,652. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.