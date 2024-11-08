1,403 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at $43,190,909.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

