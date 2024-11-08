2,340 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $625.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $433.80 and a 52-week high of $625.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

