27,548 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after buying an additional 1,401,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 896,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 573,282 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

