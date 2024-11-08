33,957 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Triune Financial Partners LLC

Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. 65,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

