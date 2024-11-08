4,348 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.