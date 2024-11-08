53,892 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.69 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

