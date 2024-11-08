7,693 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $55.87 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.35 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

