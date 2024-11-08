8,390 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

Shares of APP stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $257.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

