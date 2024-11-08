A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 555,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,373. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.