A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

ATEN stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

