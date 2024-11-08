ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,155 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC owned about 1.84% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. 12,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,601. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

