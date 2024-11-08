ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,228. The company has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

