ABLE Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 5.5% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,394. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $63.51.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

