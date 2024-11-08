ABLE Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,294,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.99. 220,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.