Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $9.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

