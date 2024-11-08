Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

