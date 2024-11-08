AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

